AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $97.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,560 shares of company stock worth $3,562,982 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

