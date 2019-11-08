AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet Sells 1,000 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AME traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 605,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

