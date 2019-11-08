American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $30,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

American Water Works stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

