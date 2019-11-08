American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 705,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 564,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,998,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 336,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 327,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 395,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 249,625 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

AFG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,655. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $613,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. Insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

