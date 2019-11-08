American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 397,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,378. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.9% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 365,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

