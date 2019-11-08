American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25 -4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.40.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

