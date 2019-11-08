American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $39.37 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 96,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
