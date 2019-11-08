American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $39.37 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 96,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

