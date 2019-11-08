American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

