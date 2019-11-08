Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 770,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.