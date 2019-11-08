AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $319.51 and a 52 week high of $426.50.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

