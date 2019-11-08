Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

AMZN traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,780.76. The company had a trading volume of 134,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,799. The company has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,759.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

