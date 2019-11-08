Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,783.89. 144,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,759.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

