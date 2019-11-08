Alumina (ASX:AWC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.40. Alumina shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,460,027 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.33.

Alumina Company Profile (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

