Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, D. Clay Bretches purchased 25,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

NYSE ALTM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.14. 4,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,543 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Altus Midstream by 63.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 190,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $4,123,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

