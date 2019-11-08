Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Down 3.3%

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 64,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$6.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altura Energy Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Altura Energy Company Profile (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

