Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Down 3.3%

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 64,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$6.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altura Energy Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

