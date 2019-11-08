Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.06 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

