Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 76,668 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,668 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,911,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.