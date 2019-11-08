Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 129,903 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,903 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.