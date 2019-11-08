Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,578,208 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream makes up about 2.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 6.43% of EnLink Midstream worth $266,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.03. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

