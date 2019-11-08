Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 701,574 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,574 shares during the period. Noble Midstream Partners accounts for 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 6.54% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $62,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 131,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBLX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6716 per share. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 67.93%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

