Alps Advisors Inc. Has $33.20 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,386 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of People’s United Financial worth $33,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after buying an additional 1,515,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after buying an additional 575,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 743,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 518,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.92 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,819 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

