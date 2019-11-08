Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,357 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 6.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 2.77% of Mplx worth $819,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,780,000 after buying an additional 10,524,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 183.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,777,000 after purchasing an additional 751,898 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 41.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Mplx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,236,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,368,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.34%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

