Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,788.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,759.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

