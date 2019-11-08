Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,110.00

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.31), with a volume of 22681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.08 million and a P/E ratio of 42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 868.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 785.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

