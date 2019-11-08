Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

AOSL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,040. The company has a market cap of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,750,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

