Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $429.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,744.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,755. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.