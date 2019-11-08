ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. ALLETE updated its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $80.94 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $521,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

