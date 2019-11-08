Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Announces Earnings Results

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25, Briefing.com reports. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allergan updated its FY19 guidance to >$16.55 EPS.

NYSE AGN traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.88.

Get Allergan alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.16.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.