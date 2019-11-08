Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Announces Earnings Results

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25, Briefing.com reports. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allergan updated its FY19 guidance to >$16.55 EPS.
NYSE AGN traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.
Allergan Company Profile
Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.
