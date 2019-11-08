Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALNA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of ALNA traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,058. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

