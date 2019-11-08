Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Shares Down 5.2%

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.63 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.64 ($0.45), approximately 2,858,068 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.67 ($0.48).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.44. The stock has a market cap of $341.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.

In related news, insider Gavin Smith purchased 153,000 shares of Alkane Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,685.00 ($69,989.36).

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity mining and exploration company in the Central West of New South Wales in eastern Australia. The company operates through two segments, Gold Operations and Rare Metals. It explores for gold, copper, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, tantalum, yttrium, and rare earth elements.

