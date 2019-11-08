Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.65.

ALB stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. 3,437,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

