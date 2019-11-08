Akroma Market Cap Hits $5,513.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $5,513.00 and $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02094435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.