Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of Aircastle stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. Aircastle has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

