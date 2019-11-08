Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($162.79) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €140.69 ($163.60).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €132.28 ($153.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.76. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.