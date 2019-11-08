Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 626,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.03. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

