AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.47% of AGNC Investment worth $964,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,513,000 after buying an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in AGNC Investment by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 148,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AGNC Investment by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.20 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

