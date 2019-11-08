Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $251,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,195.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.