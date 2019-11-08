Aggreko (LON:AGK) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 905 ($11.83) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.80).

AGK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

LON:AGK opened at GBX 802.40 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 803.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 805.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

