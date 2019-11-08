AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.51

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $4.43. AGF Management shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

AGF Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

