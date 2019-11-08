AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 11th (OTCMKTS:AGBAU)

AGBA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 11th. AGBA Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of AGBAU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. AGBA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000.

AGBA Acquisition Limited is a blank check company that intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

