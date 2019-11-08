Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.