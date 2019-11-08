AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

AES stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. AES has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,683,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,823,000 after purchasing an additional 739,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AES by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AES by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,518,000 after purchasing an additional 403,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AES by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,458,000 after purchasing an additional 691,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AES by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,600 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

