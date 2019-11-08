Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.19.

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.43. The firm has a market cap of $349.52 million and a P/E ratio of 22.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

