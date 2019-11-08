ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Balan Nair Acquires 10,000 Shares

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Balan Nair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 4,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $452.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.19.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $451,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
