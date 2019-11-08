ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Balan Nair Acquires 10,000 Shares

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Balan Nair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 4,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $452.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.19.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $451,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

