ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 214.26% and a negative net margin of 323.54%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.26. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Dawson James lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

