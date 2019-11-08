Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Office Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Office Depot worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 363.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Office Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Office Depot stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Office Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Office Depot’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

