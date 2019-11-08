Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,555 Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of DIN opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

