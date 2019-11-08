Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000.

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

