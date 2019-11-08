adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €235.00 ($273.26) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €272.70 ($317.09).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €274.00 ($318.60) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €277.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €267.52. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

