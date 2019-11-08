Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 184.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADMS. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 439,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,929 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.